1208 GMT August 19, 2019

News ID: 257517
Published: 0853 GMT August 19, 2019

Pro-Hong Kong protesters gather outside the White House

Pro-Hong Kong protesters gather outside the White House

Over a hundred people gather in support of the ongoing demonstrations in Hong Kong at Lafayette Square, outside the White House in Washington, DC.

Under a deal signed with Britain, China agreed to allow Hong Kong to keep its unique freedoms when it was handed back in 1997.

But many Hong Kongers feel those freedoms are being chipped away, especially since China's President Xi Jinping came to power.

 
   
KeyWords
Hong Kong
protesters
White House
 
All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
