Leader’s website offering French, Russian, Spanish editions unveiled

The new versions, which are run by the office for preservation and dissemination of Ayatollah Khamenei’s works, were unveiled during a ceremony in Tehran on Monday, ISNA reported, Presstv Reported.

The ceremony was held on the occasion of Eid al-Ghadir, which commemorates the Prophet of Islam, Prophet Mohammad (PBUH)’s announcing Imam Ali (AS), the first Shia Imam, as his successor in 632 CE.

A number of media and foreign policy personalities were to attend the event, scheduled to be inaugurated by a speech of the head of Iran's Strategic Council on Foreign Relations, Kamal Kharrazi.

Khamenei.ir was first launched in 2003, covering news stories concerning the Leader as well as relaying Ayatollah Khamenei’s statements.

The website is considered to be the definitive and ultimate source of content about Ayatollah Khamenei, besides being relied on for the immediacy and relevance of its information.

The new editions have been launched amid an ongoing all-out media warfare waged by the United States and its Western and regional allies, which seeks to portray the Islamic Republic in a bad light by vilifying the country and its activities.