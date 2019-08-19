Syria: Turkish convoy enters Syria’s Idlib to help militants as army advances

"Turkish vehicles loaded with munitions... are heading towards Khan Shaykhun to help the terrorists," Syria’s official news agency (SANA) quoted a foreign ministry source as saying on Monday, Presstv Reported.

Condemning the move, the source stressed that it “confirms once again the support provided by the Turkish regime to terrorist groups.”

The convoy crossed into Idlib, a day after Syrian Army forces entered the key town of Khan Shaykhun in the province for the first time since 2014 after heavy clashes with terrorists and anti-government militants.

The town serves as a major bastion for Takfiri terrorists in northwestern Idlib province.

The so-called Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a pro-opposition monitoring group, said the convoy was stuck at a highway in northwest Syria after crossing into Idlib due to Syrian and Russian airstrikes.

The Britain-based group said the air raids hit positions near the convoy, leaving one militant from a Turkey-backed faction accompanying the convoy dead and others wounded.

Idlib remains the only large area in the hands of foreign-backed terrorists after the Syrian army, backed by Iran and Russia, managed to wrest back control of almost all of the country's land, undoing militants’ gains.

The government forces have gained more ground against Takfiri militants in the southern edge of Idlib in their latest offensive that was launched last week.

The foreign ministry source added on Monday that the convoy would not affect "the determination of the Syrian Arab Army to keep hunting the remnants of terrorists" in Khan Shaykhun or elsewhere.

France on Friday joined a pressure campaign on Syria to prevent the liberation of Idlib Province, the last terrorist stronghold in the Arab country, as the army edged closer to final victory.

The French Foreign Ministry called for an immediate end to the anti-terror fight in Idlib.

The request followed fresh Israeli airstrikes on Syria, which are usually viewed as attempts to prop up terrorists suffering defeats at the hands of Syrian government forces.

Also recently, an official in the so-called National Syrian Army announced that the Turkey-backed terrorist group would send reinforcements to the frontlines of Khan Shaykhun.