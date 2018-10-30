17 countries of Saudi-led coalition defeated in Yemen: Houthi

"Here are the 17 countries that stood up against our people [and] began to divide, and only one or two countries remain and we will defeat them," Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, a member of the Supreme Political Council of Yemen, was quoted as saying by Yemen's al-Masirah television network.

Houthi also said the Yemeni people have stood up against aggression and terrorism, Presstv Reported.

He further noted that members of the Political Council praised the Yemeni army and fighters from allied Popular Committees as they had fought since the first day without retreat and withstood the Saudi-led military aggression.

Houthi underlined that, "we are today in front of a global tyranny that wanted to colonize Yemen and subjugate the people of Yemen."

Saudi Arabia and a number of its regional allies launched the devastating campaign against Yemen in March 2015, with the aim of bringing a former Riyadh-friendly government back to power and crushing Ansarullah.

The UK has licensed over £4.7 billion worth of arms exports, including missiles and fighter jets, to Riyadh since the beginning of the deadly conflict. Britain has also been providing combat intelligence and target data to Saudi Arabia over the course of the war, which has killed thousands of Yemeni civilians and put millions more on the verge of famine.

The US-based Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED), a nonprofit conflict-research organization, estimates that the Saudi-led war has claimed the lives of over 60,000 Yemenis since January 2016.

The Saudi-led war has also taken a heavy toll on the country’s infrastructure, destroying hospitals, schools, and factories. The UN has already said that a record 22.2 million Yemenis are in dire need of food, including 8.4 million threatened by severe hunger. According to the world body, Yemen is suffering from the most severe famine in more than 100 years.