Best diet to reduce harmful belly fat

Visceral fat is deemed harmful because of where it’s stored in the body — next to many vital organs, including the liver, stomach and intestines. If visceral fat is left to build-up it can increase a person’s risk of developing cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes.

A diet high in saturated fat can lead to high levels of visceral fat, so making changes to what you eat can help get rid of it. A healthy diet should form part of any fat loss program, but with so many ‘healthy’ diets to choose from, which one is best for getting rid of visceral fat? The keto diet, its full name the ketogenic diet, is a very low carb diet that’s been proven to help reduce visceral fat, express.co.uk wrote.

Ketogenic diets drastically reduce carb intake and replace it with fat.

This process puts the body in a natural metabolic state called ketosis.

A study involving 28 overweight and obese adults found those who followed a ketogenic diet lots more fat (especially visceral fat) than people on a low-fat diet.

It should also be noted the participants did this while eating roughly 300 more calories per day.

All low-carb diet have been hailed as an effective way for people to lose fat, particularly visceral fat.

An eight-week study including 69 overweight men and women found those who followed a low-carb diet lost 10 percent more visceral fat and 4.4 percent more total fat than those on a low-fat diet.

While carbs should be limited as part of a visceral fat diet plan, eating plenty of protein is encouraged.

Studies have shown protein can help boost your metabolism, which in turn can lead to weight loss and visceral fat loss.

A study in 23, 876 adults also showed higher protein intake was linked to a lower body mass index, higher ‘good’ HDL cholesterol and a smaller waist circumference, which is a marker of visceral fat.

Alongside eating a healthy diet it’s also important to do plenty of exercise if you want to get rid of visceral fat.

The best type of exercise for getting rid of visceral fat has been proven to be aerobic exercise.

Also known as cardio, this type of exercise includes jogging, cycling, swimming and rowing.

Cardio has shown to be so effective as it burns a lot of calories.

Many studies have shown people can lose visceral fat this way even without dieting.