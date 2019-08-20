RSS
0254 GMT August 20, 2019

News ID: 257556
Published: 0152 GMT August 20, 2019

Hong Kong’s leader vows to narrow rifts

Hong Kong’s leader vows to narrow rifts
REUTERS

Facing pressure to end months of anti-government protests, Hong Kong’s leader pledged Tuesday to open up dialogue with city residents in an effort to narrow differences.

However, Chief Executive Carrie Lam offered no concessions to the protest movement and a key organizer of the mass rallies dismissed her plan to immediately set up a “communication platform,” underlining the challenge in resolving the semiautonomous Chinese city’s political crisis, AP reported.

The movement held a massive but peaceful rally on Sunday after earlier protests had been marked by violence. The government has conditioned dialogue on the leaderless protest movement remaining peaceful.

The protests began against a proposed extradition law to China but morphed into a pro-democracy movement sparking the city's biggest political crisis in decades.

Lam didn’t say that the communication platform will be used to specifically contact protesters. It will be used for “open and direct” dialogue with people from all walks of life, including people who have attended peaceful rallies, she told reporters, while giving few specifics on how it would work.

“Our goal is to work hard to resolve differences and conflicts, to understand each other through communication and to walk out of this social deadlock together,” Lam said.

Her comments fell short of the protesters’ five demands, which include genuine democracy and an independent inquiry into alleged police brutality.

The protesters complain that police have contributed to the violence by responding to their aggressive tactics with tear gas and rubber bullets.

Members of the Civil Human Rights Front rejected her plan, calling it a trap that’s aimed at wasting time.

The group’s vice-convener, Wong Yik-mo, said Lam is “not responding at all” to the protest movement’s demands.

 

 

 

   
