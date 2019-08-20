RSS
News ID: 257561
Published: 0221 GMT August 20, 2019

Iran beats Hong Kong, heads into Asian volleyball quarters

volleyball.ir

Iranian players celebrate a point during the 3-0 victory over Hong Kong at the Asian Senior Women’s Volleyball Championship in Seoul, capital city of South Korea, on August 20, 2019.

Sports Desk

Iran overcame Hong Kong in straight sets to book a place in the 2019 Asian Senior Women’s Volleyball Championship quarterfinals in Seoul, capital city of South Korea.

On Tuesday, both sides, having suffered defeats against the host in Pool A, went into the game knowing that another loss would mean an early exit of the competition.

It was the Iranians who rose up to the occasion and routed the Far Eastern side in emphatic fashion, beating it 25-20, 25-15 and 25-15.

Iranian skipper Ma’edeh Borhani topped the scoring for Iran with 15 points.

The victory gave Iran a place in Pool E of the championship, alongside South Korea, Thailand and Chinese Taipei.

Iran plays Thailand today.

China, Japan, Kazakhstan and Indonesia will play in Pool F of the quarters.

Having started on August 18, the 20th edition of the competition will finish on August 25 at Seoul’s Jamsil Indoor Gymnasium.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

   
