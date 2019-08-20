Khamenei.ir officially available in French, Russian, and Spanish

By Sadeq Dehqan

The new French, Russian and Spanish versions of the official website of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, khamenei.ir, were inaugurated by Kamal Kharrazi, the head of the Strategic Council on Foreign Affairs of Iran on the auspicious Eid of Ghadir.

The unveiling ceremony was held with a number of Foreign Ministry officials in attendance.

Kharrazi said that the website is of high significance due to Iran’s Islamic Revolution and its influential role in the world.

“Reviewing world revolutions in the last 50 years indicates that Iran’s Islamic Revolution led to a lot of developments in both Iran and other Islamic countries,” he said.

Freedom seeking and fight against domineering power were among Islamic Revolution objectives which received a lot of attention in several countries including Iran, he said.‌

Today, Iran is heralding independence in the world, he said, adding that the country could be considered as the most independent country since almost all countries including European ones have some kind of dependence, but relying on domestic capabilities in general and human resources in particular, Iran could resist and triumph over American hegemony.

In addition, the importance of the website lies in the personality of the Leader, who is at the helm of Iran, managed the country in the chaotic world of politics so that Iran’s dignity has been maintained in the world and its defense power is ever-increasing.

Iman Attarzadeh, the director of the khamenei.ir website said that the website was launched in 2003, covering news, statements, and activities of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and producing content in this regard.

In 2005, English and Arabic versions of khamenei.ir website were launched offering a diverse collection of contents and technical facilities. The website has progressed well in non-Persian versions in the last three or four years.

He said that the website is using all media forms including cyberspace, print media and TV to meet the international audience need.

“We are making great efforts to be a speedy media through using the state-of-the-art technology in social networks and cyberspace”, he said.

The deputy director of the website for media affairs Mehdi Fazaeli said that that the Urdu, German and Turkish versions of khamenei.ir website will be launched until the March 2020.