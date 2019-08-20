Int’l Policy Forum on Urban Growth and Conservation kicks off in Tabriz

The 10th International Policy Forum on Urban Growth and Conservation kicked off in Tabriz on Tuesday with the participation of 10 countries aimed at the preservation of historical texture in the Eurasian region.

According to IRNA, the head of Roshdieh Institute for Higher Education Mehdi Sehatkhah at the opening ceremony of the forum noted that experts, researchers from Japan, China, Russia, France, Finland, Italy, Bulgaria, Turkey and Armenia are attending the summit.

The final conference will be held on August 30, with presentation of papers, IRNA wrote.

He stated that in the first eight days of the forum, workshops and field works in parts of the historical and ancient texture of Tabriz are held by survey groups in the form of professors and students in specified areas such as reviving Sahebabad Square and protecting the Grand Bazaar of Tabriz as the world's largest roofed market.

The scientific secretary of the forum Karim Hosseinzadeh-Dalir for his part noted that Tabriz was on the Silk Road linking the East to the West and one of the major cities on the road.

One of the most famous cities in the Silk Road was Tabriz, but with the decline of administrative and political conditions in Asian countries, the road lost its validity.

Holding scientific meetings and presentation of articles will be conducted in the next two days of the forum.

The forum will seek to revive greatness of Silk Road as well as the cities located on the road.

A total number of 300 articles have so far been submitted to the secretariat of the forum, of which three or four have been selected by the jury for presentation.

Topics for discussion during the event include reducing risk coefficient of the Grand Bazaar of Tabriz, reviving some sections of Silk Road, management of energy in the city and urban development from tourism perspective.