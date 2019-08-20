RSS
0950 GMT August 20, 2019

News ID: 257573
Published: 0307 GMT August 20, 2019

Leader grants clemency to over 1,000 Iranian inmates

Leader grants clemency to over 1,000 Iranian inmates

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei approved a proposal from Iran’s top judge to pardon or commute the prison terms of 1,070 convicts found guilty by various Iranian courts.

The pardon was granted on Monday on the occasion of two Muslim festivals, namely Eid al-Adha and Eid al-Ghadeer, the feast marking the sermon of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), in which he appointed Imam Ali (PBUH) as his immediate successor, Tasnim News Agency reported.

Article 110 of the Constitution grants the Leader the right to pardon or reduce the sentences of convicts upon a recommendation from the head of the Judiciary.

The clemency, however, does not apply to several types of convicts, including those who have been sentenced for their role in armed struggle against the country, armed or organized drug trafficking, rape, armed robbery, arms smuggling, abduction, bribery, and embezzlement.

 

 

   
Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei
over 1,000 Iranian inmates
Iran
Iran Daily
 
