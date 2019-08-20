Tehran, Kabul sign MoU to increase cooperation on electricity

Iran will increase its cooperation on repairing the electricity grid and upgrading power transmission equipment of Afghanistan, according to a recent memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed by the officials of the two neighboring counties in Kabul.

According to the MoU, which was signed in the Afghan capital city of Kabul, the two sides emphasized the expansion of bilateral cooperation in the fields of "repairing the worn out power transmission equipment", "construction of armor lines", "synchronization of two countries' grids" and other issues related to the electricity industry, reported Fars News Agency.

Iranian Deputy Energy Minister Homayoun Haeri and the Director General of Tavanir Organization Mohammad Hassan Motavallizadeh signed the MoU on behalf of Tehran and Director General of Afghanistan Electricity Company Amanallah Ghaleb signed it on behalf of the Afghan government.

The largest exporter and importer of electricity in the Middle East, Iran plays a central role in power supply in the region.

Iran is currently supplying Iraq, Afghanistan and Pakistan with electricity, CEO of Tavanir Motavallizadeh said on January 4, adding that the country is poised to double the volume of its power export to neighboring countries.