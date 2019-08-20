Deputy minister calls for reaching out foreign audience

By Sadeq Dehqan & Farzam Vanaki

Iranian media are required to create the capacity for reaching out the foreign audience to enable them better hear the just voice of Iranian people.

Speaking to Iran Daily in an exclusive interview, Mohammad Khodadi, the deputy minister of culture and Islamic guidance for press affair and information, said, “Today, the most important problem we are faced with in the field of media is that our information and data are being transferred to other parts of the world through secondary sources and foreign-language media.”

When Iran’s news and information is broadcast or presented to the world through other states’ media and in other languages, “Our interests are not looked after or promoted at all as they reflect our news based on their own interests.”

Khodadi noted that at best, foreign media provide the audience with their own reading of Iran’s events and developments and reflect what they deem necessary and whenever they desire, “They boycott our news and refrain from reflecting them.”

He stressed, “It is time we present our stances and attitudes to the world completely in our own language and through our own media and communicate with people in other parts of the world in their own languages. We should not expect them to learn Persian to be able to gain knowledge about our stances. Although we have initiated this move very late, we have to continue it seriously.”

The Islamic Revolution’s voice and message form the basis for its main principle, the deputy minister said.

The Islamic Revolution’s voice is not solely that of the people of Iran, but that of an idea and thought, he added.

Khodadi noted that it is a voice derived from those principles attractive to the people of the world.

“Our Islamic Revolution wants to see the world a place for the people free from colonialism, monopoly and oppression. A world in which capital is at the service of the people, not vice versa.”

He regretted that at present, a minority’s voice is more dominant than that of the majority of the people.

The members of this minority are using the world’s resources to satisfy and safeguard their own excessive demands and interests, Khodadi said.

Under such circumstances, it is important to impart the message of the Iranian people to the people across the world.