Iran’s textile exports signaling strength

New policies to control illegal import of garment and textile products have led to an increase in the country’s domestic production and exports of the items.

Afsaneh Mehrabi, the caretaker for textile industry at the Iranian Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade, said that the total exports of garment and textile products in the last Iranian year (ended March 20) totaled $1.1 billion, reported shatanews.ir.

She added that Iranian products were mostly exported to Iraq, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Turkey and Azerbaijan.

The official said that increasing exports came amid tightened government controls on imports of products with sufficient manufacturing capacity inside Iran, including some clothing items, bedding accessories and floor covering.

Mehrabi said that Iran was seeking an overhaul in the textile and garment sector which accommodates around 8,000 production units across the country with an employment capacity of 260,000 people.

She said a main element of government plans for supporting the industry was to devise mechanisms that could prevent smuggling of apparel and textile items into the country.

Iran has a rich tradition in production and export of textile and fabrics, including silks, to various parts of the world.