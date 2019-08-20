Stranded migrants dive into sea to swim to Italy

News ID: 257582 Published: 0341 GMT August 20, 2019

Migrants rescued by a charity ship throw themselves in the water to try and swim to the nearby Italian island of Lampedusa in a desperate move after days stuck on board.

The NGO Proactiva Open Arms that owns the ship warned the situation was "out of control" as Spain announced it would make a new attempt at solving a standoff between the vessel and Italy, which refuses them port access, Presstv Reported.

