August 20, 2019

News ID: 257582
August 20, 2019

Stranded migrants dive into sea to swim to Italy

Stranded migrants dive into sea to swim to Italy

Migrants rescued by a charity ship throw themselves in the water to try and swim to the nearby Italian island of Lampedusa in a desperate move after days stuck on board.

The NGO Proactiva Open Arms that owns the ship warned the situation was "out of control" as Spain announced it would make a new attempt at solving a standoff between the vessel and Italy, which refuses them port access, Presstv Reported.

 
   
