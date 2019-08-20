RSS
Published: 0412 GMT August 20, 2019

Volley of Yemeni rockets hits Saudi Arabian camp

Yemeni armed forces have targeted a military camp in Saudi Arabia’s southern province of Najran with a barrage of rockets.

A spokesman for the Yemeni army said Yemeni forces hit a military camp, used for training Saudi-led mercenaries, in the al-Soh area of Najran with a volley of Katyusha rockets on Tuesday, Yemen’s al-Masirah reported, Presstv Reported.

It added that the rockets successfully hit their designated target, killing and wounding an unspecified number of the mercenaries. The rocket attack also inflicted heavy material damage on the base, the report said.

On Monday, Yemeni forces also launched the new domestically-manufactured Nakal missile against a military parade of Saudi-led mercenaries at Mas camp in Yemen’s central province of Ma’rib.

According to Brigadier General Yahya Saree, the spokesman for the Yemeni armed forces, it was the first time the Yemeni army used the Nakal missile, whose detailed specifications have not been announced yet.

Yemeni forces regularly target the positions of Saudi-led forces both in Yemen and inside Saudi Arabia in retaliation for assaults by a coalition led by Riyadh, which invaded Yemen in March 2015.

The Saudi-led campaign has been an unsuccessful attempt to reinstall a former regime and eliminate the Houthi Ansarullah movement, which has been defending the country as part of the armed forces.

According to estimates by the US-based Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED), the Saudi-led war has killed more than 60,000 Yemenis since January 2016.

The campaign has also taken a heavy toll on Yemen’s infrastructure, destroying hospitals, schools, and factories. The United Nations has warned that more than 24 million Yemenis are in dire need of humanitarian aid, including 10 million suffering from extreme levels of hunger.

 

 

   
