German 30-year Bund auction to test demand for subzero yields

KAI PFAFFENBACH/REUTERS A share trader checks his screens at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, November 20, 2017.

Germany’s borrowing costs edged higher on Wednesday before the sale of new 30-year government bonds that could test investor demand for deeply negative bond yields.

Germany, the eurozone’s benchmark bond issuer, plans to sell €2 billion of the new bond, with a zero percent coupon, according to Reuters.

Analysts say the 30-year bond will probably be the first issued with a negative yield. Thirty-year bonds sold in July yielded an average 0.3 percent.

Thirty-year bonds across major markets have tumbled this year as worries about weak growth and speculation about central bank easing drives investors into longer and longer-dated maturities to grab a few extra basis points of yield.

“The new 30-year bond being auctioned by Germany will be positioned as a test of investor demand for yields at these low levels,” said Peter McCallum, a rate strategist at Mizuho.

“This launch may be one in which the auction is soft but the weakness is relatively short-lived. We suspect some will be looking to buy the bond but only after the supply has cheapened the sector further.”

Investors typically sell existing bonds before an auction to make way for new supply, and long-dated German bonds underperformed their shorter-dated peers in early trade.

The 30-year German bond yield rose 2.5 basis points to -0.15 percent, above last week’s record-low -0.31 percent.

Below zero percent, investors are essentially paying governments to hold their debt — a move that can be profitable if investors are willing later on to pay more for holding government debt.

In the past year, German 30-year bonds have returned over 30 percent, compared with returns of around 10 percent on 10-year Bunds. This comes as the pool of negative-yielding bonds deepens globally.

Tuesday’s auction also takes place amid increasing clamor in Germany to ramp up spending to boost a frail economy.

“The appetite for that (30-year bond) could well determine whether the German government is minded to raise further money that way in the coming months,” said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets.