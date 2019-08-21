RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0748 GMT August 21, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 257609
Published: 0220 GMT August 21, 2019

Five EU states to take in Open Arms migrants, ending standoff

Five EU states to take in Open Arms migrants, ending standoff
REUTERS

Spain and four other EU states agreed to take in migrants stranded for weeks on the Open Arms rescue ship, EU authorities said on Wednesday, ending a prolonged standoff with the Italian government over their fate.

The around one hundred migrants, picked up from early August onwards in the Mediterranean, had been forced to remain on the crowded Spanish-registered vessel until an Italian prosecutor ordered its seizure and evacuation, Reuters reported.

They disembarked on the Italian island of Lampedusa on Tuesday night, and a European Commission spokeswoman in Brussels said Spain, France, Germany, Luxembourg and Portugal had agreed to take them in.

The government in Rome had earlier refused to allow the Open Arms to dock. The charity of the same name that runs the ship said the migrants were distressed and urgently needed to find shelter, and some had jumped overboard in an attempt to swim to shore.

Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini has taken a tough line on migrant entry, saying the country has borne too much responsibility for handling African migration to Europe.

The five countries receiving the Open Arms migrants will send teams to register and interview them, make the necessary checks and transport arrangements, meaning the actual relocation to other EU states will take longer than just “a matter of days”, commission spokeswoman Tover Ernst said.

“The commission will ...do its utmost to support and help to ensure that procedures are as swift as possible.”

 

   
KeyWords
EU
Open Arms
migrants
Italy
Iran Daily
 
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/1952 sec