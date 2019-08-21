Mounesan appointed as acting minister of tourism

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani appointed Ali-Asghar Mounesan as the acting head of the newly-established Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts.

Mounesan was serving as the head of Iran’s Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization (ICHHTO), which recently became a ministry, president.ir reported.

The bill to form the new ministry was initially agreed upon by lawmakers in Parliament, followed by gaining the approval of the Guardian Council on August 5. It was signed into law on August 19 by President Rouhani.

The act of forming the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts was forwarded to the Administrative and Recruitment Affairs Organization for implementation, based on Article 123 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

To date, the tourism industry in Iran was run by the Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization, whose head was appointed by the president and was equivalent to the post of vice presidency.

The move has been taken in a bid to boost the tourism industry in Iran. As it has been announced by government officials, the new ministry will focus its efforts largely on attracting tourists from neighboring and regional countries.