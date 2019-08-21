RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0744 GMT August 21, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 257612
Published: 0253 GMT August 21, 2019

Mounesan appointed as acting minister of tourism

Mounesan appointed as acting minister of tourism

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani appointed Ali-Asghar Mounesan as the acting head of the newly-established Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts.

Mounesan was serving as the head of Iran’s Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization (ICHHTO), which recently became a ministry, president.ir reported.

The bill to form the new ministry was initially agreed upon by lawmakers in Parliament, followed by gaining the approval of the Guardian Council on August 5. It was signed into law on August 19 by President Rouhani.

The act of forming the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts was forwarded to the Administrative and Recruitment Affairs Organization for implementation, based on Article 123 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

To date, the tourism industry in Iran was run by the Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization, whose head was appointed by the president and was equivalent to the post of vice presidency.

The move has been taken in a bid to boost the tourism industry in Iran. As it has been announced by government officials, the new ministry will focus its efforts largely on attracting tourists from neighboring and regional countries.

 

 

   
KeyWords
Mounesan
tourism
acting minister
IranDaily
IRNA
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/4889 sec