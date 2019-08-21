RSS
News ID: 257613
Published: 0256 GMT August 21, 2019

Iran’s Armed Forces prioritize boosting defense capacities: IRGC

Iran’s Armed Forces prioritize boosting defense capacities: IRGC
Fars News Agency

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) highlighted Iran’s deterrent power in the face of foreign threats and said boosting the country’s defense capacities is on the agenda of the Armed Forces.

The IRGC released a statement on Wednesday to mark the National Day of Defense Industry, which is celebrated today, Tasnim News Agency reported.

“At a time when the leaders of the hegemonic system and those hostile to the Islamic Revolution and establishment are enviously pursuing the option of sanctions given their lack of power to counter the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, focusing on the strategy to promote the country’s defense capacities… is on the agenda of the military organizations, especially the IRGC,” the statement read.

“The remarkable achievements and capabilities of the country's defense industry in land, sea, and aerospace fields, which meet modern world standards and successfully respond to threats facing the country, have made the Islamic Republic of Iran the undisputed top power in the region and at the same level of transregional powers,” it added.

Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri on Wednesday described the country’s high level of deterrent capabilities as a prelude to becoming an unbeatable power in the world.

In a visit to Iran's Civil Defense Organization on Wednesday, Major General Baqeri said the Islamic Republic of Iran has gained such a high level of might that has disheartened the enemies.

“Such level of capabilities and preparedness will be a prelude to Iran emerging as an unbeatable power at the international arena during the second phase of the Islamic Revolution,” the top general said.

 

 

   
