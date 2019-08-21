Iran’s ‘The Last Embrace’ to vie in Netherlands

Iranian short ‘The Last Embrace’, directed by Saman Hosseinpour, is to vie at the Manifesto Film Festival in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, slated for September 6-8.

Based on the synopsis, a little girl wants to show her drawing to her family, but they are busy with their cell phones. She goes to her grandfather to show him the painting, but he has just passed away without anybody noticing it, ifilmtv.com reported.

The short has been screened at various festivals such as the 2019 East Northeast International Film Festival in the US, the 2019 International Children’s Film Festival in Bangladesh, the third Defy Film Festival in the US, and the 10th Seoul International Extreme-Short Film Festival in South Korea.

It has also garnered several international awards, including the best narrative short award at the Earth Day Film Festival in the US and the best screenplay award at the 3rd Gosh! Film Festival in France.

The Manifesto Film Festival welcomes all genres and supports independent and first-time filmmakers. The event provides the attendees with a fun social setting to discuss and challenge the films.