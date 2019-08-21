Leader calls for boosting production to resolve problems

Political Desk

Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Wednesday urged the government to pay more attention to domestic production as "the key to solving the country's problems" and neutralize the effect of US sanctions.

“The best way to confront hostile acts is to boost production,” Ayatollah Khamenei said in a meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and his cabinet members in Tehran.

The Leader advised the government officials to turn sanctions into opportunities by weaning the country’s dependence off oil exports and relying more on domestic capabilities.

He called revenues earned through crude exports as “easy money” and a “great problem” that have dealt a blow to the country’s progress.

Ayatollah Khamenei urged a "change in attitudes toward producers as the combatants of the economic war" the US has waged on Iran with its tough sanctions.

He also highlighted the need to "move toward economic progress as a means of achieving justice and eradicating poverty."

In the area of culture, the Leader said the Islamic Republic does not believe in “tightening the country’s cultural atmosphere” but is “totally against cultural recklessness.”

He noted that the government of President Rouhani has still two more years "to serve the nation," and called on officials to prioritize the problems they need to tackle, as these problems are affecting low-income segment of the population.

The Leader also underlined the need for further interaction and cooperation among the three branches of the government toward overcoming problems and making progress.

The Leader said all enemy plots against Iran have been in vain over the past 40 years.

“You should not fear the enemy because this enemy has existed since the dawn of the Islamic Republic and has done anything it could, but failed,” Ayatollah Khamenei said.

“America, Europe and even the defunct Soviet Union have done anything they could against the Islamic Republic over the past 40 years, but they failed. Indeed, they caused harm and trouble, but have not been able to hamper the Islam establishment’s progress,” he added.

Hailing Iran’s achievements and progress in political, defense and economic sectors, Ayatollah Khamenei said the enemy cannot do a damn thing against Iran, reiterating the Islamic Republic's next 40 years will be better ‎for Iran, but worse for enemies.

Concern about Kashmir

The Leader expressed concern about tensions in Kashmir, urging India to follow a fair policy with respect to people of the Muslim-majority region.

“We maintain good relations with the Indian government, but the Indian government is expected to adopt a fair policy toward the decent people of Kashmir and the Muslim people of the region are not pressured,” Ayatollah Khamenei said.

The Leader described the current situation in Kashmir and the dispute between India and Pakistan over the region as the ensuing result of Britain’s “malicious measures” when it departed the Indian subcontinent.

“To prolong the conflict in Kashmir, the British intentionally left this would [open] in the region,” the Leader said.

Kashmir has been the scene of fresh protests and placed under a lockdown ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government revoked the Indian-administered region’s special status.

New Delhi claimed that the decision to strip the disputed Muslim-majority region of its semi-autonomy was necessary for Kashmir’s economic development and to stop “terrorism.”

Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan since their partition and independence from Britain in 1947. The disputed region is claimed in full by both sides, which have fought three wars over it.

Rouhani warning

Speaking at the meeting, President Rouhani international waterways will not have the same security as before if Iran’s oil exports are cut to zero.

“World powers know that in the case that oil is completely sanctioned and Iran’s oil exports are brought down to zero, international waterways can’t have the same security as before,” Rouhani said.

“So unilateral pressure against Iran can’t be to their advantage and won’t guarantee their security in the region and the world.”

Press TV and Reuters contributed to this story.