Beijing Int’l Book Fair kicks off with Iran’s attendance

The 26th Beijing International Book Fair (BIBF), jointly organized by the 17th Beijing International Book Festival and the 9th China Digital Publishing Exposition, commenced on Wednesday at the China International Exhibition Center in Beijing with the participation of Iran’s pavilion.

The book fair is active from August 21 to 25 in Beijing, during which Iran attends in accordance to a joint memorandum of understanding with China.

In 2017, Iran participated in the book fair as its special guest, which was followed by China’s attendance in the Tehran International Book Fair in 2019.

Iran is participating in the 26th edition of the event with more than 250 acclaimed titles in the fields of Persian language education, Iranology, art, children’s literature, religion and Sacred Defense.

Introducing the Tehran International Book Fair (TIBF), plans by Culture Ministry to support the publication of Iranian books, inviting international publishers to the TIBF, holding Iran’s Day and expert meetings are on Iran’s agenda during the BIBF.

More than 2,600 exhibitors are participating, displaying over 300,000 books. A total of 1,600 overseas exhibitors from 95 countries and regions, including 30 countries along the Belt and Road, are taking part.

Last year, 93 countries attended the Chinese event in 2,500 pavilions and over 300, 000 people visited them.

Portugal and Kazakhstan are participating in the book fair for the first time, and Romania is the guest of honor this year.

The book fair opened with a focus on the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China (PRC).

Several exhibits are dedicated to the 70th anniversary of the PRC, with selected books and periodicals showcasing the achievements since the founding of the PRC.

Founded in 1986, the book fair has become China’s key international book fair and copyright trading platform.