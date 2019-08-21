RSS
0749 GMT August 21, 2019

News ID: 257621
Published: 0312 GMT August 21, 2019

Shanghai to open China’s first press museum

Shanghai to open China’s first press museum

China’s first press and publication museum will complete construction in 2021 in the eastern metropolis of Shanghai, local authorities said.

The museum on press and publication in China’s modern history will be located in the city’s Yangpu District, said Xu Jiong, the head of Shanghai press and publication administration, Xinhua wrote.

Tens of thousands of articles have been collected since the preparation for the museum began in 2003, including newspapers, journals and books from before the founding of the People’s Republic of China in 1949, Xu said.

Among the museum’s collection are 2,200 autographed books and 2,134 manuscripts by renowned Chinese authors like Mao Dun and Ye Shengtao, according to the official.

The museum will include an archive center, a cultural relic repair center, and an exhibition center for innovative cultural products.

Shanghai is a cradle of modern Chinese journalism and publishing. Between 1912 and 1949, more than 80 percent of the country’s 300 publishing houses were located in Shanghai.

The city is also an important base for revolutionary publishing. The first Chinese translation of The Communist Manifesto was printed and published in Shanghai in 1920.

 

 

   
