Domestic Economy Desk

Iran’s installed power plant capacity, which stood at 69,134 megawatts (MW) in August 2015, reached 84,795 MW on August 1, 2019, indicating a 15,661 increase in four years.

Iran’s installed power plant capacity has grown by 12,631 MW since 2013, IRNA reported.

The capacity of the country’s renewable plants, which amounted to 219 MW in 2015, currently stands at 750 MW.

In addition, the number of the country’s power network transformers, which was 555,010 is, at present, 724,304.

Since 2013, close to $32.14 billion have been invested in the domestic power industry by the public and private sectors. Currently, more than 95 percent of the equipment used by Iranian power plants, for electricity transmission and distribution in the country are manufactured domestically.

Thermal power plants

Moreover, the capacity of Iran’s thermal power plants has reached close to 9,000 MW over the past six years.

According to the Iranian Energy Ministry’s figures, 49 thermal power plants with a total capacity of 5,845 MW became operational in Iran during 2013-17.

Furthermore, another 20 thermal power plants with a generation capacity of 3,146 MW have come on stream since 2017.

Earlier, Iranian Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian said Iran has set new records since March 2019 in terms of increasing power generation, reducing electricity consumption in peak periods and boosting power exports to neighbors in warm seasons.

He added that this summer the ministry managed to reduce the number of power outages in the country to zero during peak periods.

Last summer, an 8,000-megawatt power shortage was predicted for the peak season in 2019, he noted, adding that it was decided that 5,000 megawatts of the power shortage should be tackled through increasing the number of power plants, and 3,000 megawatts of the shortage by implementing 11 plans to manage consumption across the country, so that power outages could be reduced to zero next year.

The minister stressed that by inaugurating 15 new power plants in 12 Iranian provinces since March 2019, the Energy Ministry has managed to set a record in terms of increasing power generation in a 12-month period, raising the country’s electricity production by 3,250 megawatts.

In addition, he said, by removing obstacles to boosting production and promoting innovation in the systems of the country’s power plants, the ministry has added 570 megawatts to the country’s power generation capacity.

The remaining 1,200 megawatts of the predicted shortage was dealt with through increased power generation by the country’s hydroelectric plants, particularly those units located in the southwestern Iranian province of Khuzestan, Ardakanian added.

In addition, the minister said, following the implementation of the plans aimed at reducing power consumption by subscribers, another record was set as electricity consumption was lowered by 3,874 megawatts during the peak periods of this summer.

On the record set by the ministry in terms of power exports in the summer of 2019, Ardakanian said that during May 22-August 11, 2019, Iran exported 2.3 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity to neighboring states, which has been unprecedented over the past few years.