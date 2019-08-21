RSS
0745 GMT August 21, 2019

News ID: 257625
Published: 0316 GMT August 21, 2019

PSEEZ’s gas condensates export capacity increases by 100,000 tons

PSEEZ’s gas condensates export capacity increases by 100,000 tons
SHANA

Domestic Economy Desk

The offshore installation of a new single buoy mooring (SBM) facility in south Iran has helped increase gas condensates exports from the Pars Special Economic Energy Zone (PSEEZ) by 100,000 tons.

The SBM facility has been installed in the Persian Gulf some 1,200 meters off Siraf port in the southern Iranian province of Bushehr, and within the area of the export terminal of Fajr Jam Gas Refining Company (FJGRC), IRNA reported.

It has helped increase gas condensates loading capacity of ships at Siraf port by 150 percent, PSEEZ announced.

All stages involved in the installation of the SBM facility, owned by the FJGRC, have been inspected by domestic experts. The facility is expected to further ensure the safety of operations to load gas condensates at the port.

The SBM will also provide ships capable of carrying 70,000 tons of products to be loaded at the port’s export terminal.

Pirouz Mousavi, PSEEZ’s CEO, stressed on Wednesday that the zone has numerous capacities for entering global markets and fetching foreign currency revenue now that Iran is under US unilateral sanctions.

He put the present gas extraction capacity from the South Pars Gas Field, Bushehr Province, at 660 million cubic meters per day, adding the field helps meet 70 percent of the country’s demand for natural gas.

Mousavi said the zone is the sparkling jewel of Iran’s economy as it is home to huge gas and petrochemical industries as well as important ports.

“In the near future, we will focus mainly on investment in the downstream industries of the domestic petrochemical sector to create greater added value and minimize exports of raw materials.”

 

 

   
