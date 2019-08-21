Deputy minister: Nearly 500,000 foreign students going to school in Iran

Iran is currently providing educational services for about half a million foreign students, according to the country’s Deputy Minister of Education Rezvan Hakimzadeh.

“Iran has made it possible for foreign nationals to acquire science and knowledge without any international assistance,” said the deputy minister for primary education, IFP reported on Wednesday.

“About 10,000 teachers are required in the country’s educational system to educate 500,000 foreign students,” she said.

She made the remarks in a ceremony to inaugurate a preschool center for Afghan children in the southeastern Iranian city of Mehmanshahr, Kerman Province.

Referring to the cruel sanctions imposed on Iran, she said the country has made it possible “for about half a million foreign students to go to school in Iran with a main focus on preschoolers.”

Hakimzadeh said the international organizations and the Afghan government need to pay more attention to the issue.

A UNESCO report has highlighted Iran as a champion country for inclusive refugee education.

According to UNESCO’s 2019 Global Education Monitoring Report, there has been progress in the inclusion of refugees in national education systems, as seen in eight of the top 10 refugee hosting countries. Champions include Chad, Ethiopia, Iran and Uganda.

The report recognizes the considerable investments made by countries such as the Islamic Republic of Iran and Rwanda and to ensure that refugees attend school side by side with nationals.