UK: It is in none of our interests to see JCPOA unravel

UK Ambassador to UN Karen Pierce said that the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), is of unique nature and that it is in none of our interests to see the deal unravel.

“It is in none of our interests to see the deal unravel. It’s an essential part of the global nonproliferation architecture and it is critical for our national security and for the shared security of our partners and allies. There is no better solution. There is no alternative”, the British official said while addressing the UN Security Council meeting, according to gov.uk.

"We urge Iran to return to full compliance with the deal," she said.

Since May, Iran has been suspending some of its commitments under the nuclear deal, which was clinched between the country and the P5+1 group of states – the US, the UK, France, Russia, China, plus Germany – in Vienna in 2015.

Tehran has rowed back on its nuclear commitments twice in compliance with articles 26 and 36 of the JCPOA.

Iran says its reciprocal measures will be reversible as soon as Europe finds practical ways to shield the Iranian economy from unilateral US sanctions which were imposed last year when President Donald Trump withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal.

“The UK, with France and Germany, has been consistently clear that we will work to support the deal. We remain fully committed to the delivery of the INSTEX mechanism, ensuring that legitimate trade with Iran can continue. We continue to participate in core projects within the deal, including taking on the role of co-chair of the Arak Modernization Project. And we welcome President Macron’s efforts to find a way through to dialogue in close coordination with the E3,” the British envoy said.

The long-anticipated INSTEX trade mechanism has been designed by the European signatories to the nuclear deal to shield the Iranian economy from unilateral US sanctions which were imposed last year when Trump withdrew from the agreement. The system has yet to become fully operational.

"My country has great respect for the Iranian people. We respect Iran’s culture; it is an ancient culture and one that features alongside the great developments in classical history in Europe," Pierce said.