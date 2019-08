China’s ambassador to the UK, Liu Xiaoming, has repeatedly urged British politicians not to interfere, accusing some of having a colonial mindset and still believing the special administrative region is part of the British Empire, Presstv Reported.

London calls for china’s respect for what it calls democratic demands by protesters, a term which was nonsense during the 155-year rule of the former colony by the British.

Why does the UK care about the Hong Kong protests?