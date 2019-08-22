Israeli warplanes launch fresh airstrikes on Gaza Strip

The Israeli forces have also fired flares over eastern Khan Yunis in southern Gaza enclave.

Media reports say the attacks have not resulted in any casualties yet, Presstv Reported.

Israeli media claim the fresh attacks came after the Palestinian resistance movement, Hamas, fired rockets on Israeli positions.

Earlier on Saturday, helicopters and jets operated by the Israeli regime launched fresh attacks on the besieged Gaza Strip, less than a day after warplanes targeted facilities allegedly belonging to the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas.

Israeli sources said airstrikes late on Saturday targeted Hamas positions in Gaza while tanks were stationed on the border separating the enclave from the occupied Palestinian territories.

On Sunday the Palestinian health ministry said three Palestinians were killed by the Israelis’ overnight attacks.

The attacks reportedly came after Hamas fired rockets on Israeli positions in Sderot and in Sha’ar Hanegev region to retaliate Israeli attacks that had taken place in the early hours of Saturday.

Media reports said the rocket attacks had caused panic among Israeli settlers and military forces.

Later reports in the Israeli media showed that regime forces had shot and killed five Palestinians who were allegedly attempting to cross the border from Gaza into the occupied territories.

The reports said the five were members of the military wing of Palestinian movement the Islamic Jihad who were crossing the border from Gaza’s Beit Hanoun region.

The increase in Israeli attacks comes as the Israeli regime is preparing for elections. Most Israeli candidates are former high-ranking military officials who have been issuing campaign promises to Israeli voters to wage wars on the Gaza Strip and destroy Palestinian resistance groups.

Hamas officials said early on Saturday that Israel’s attacks on Gaza were meant to divert attentions from regime’s embarrassment in the West Bank.

Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, said it would not allow the Israeli regime to use the enclave as a ground to settle its accounts.