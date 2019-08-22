Iran increased thermal electricity output by 78 TWh in 6 years: Report

The report published by the Ministry's news service on Wednesday showed that production had surged by 8,991 megawatts, or over 78 terawatt hours (TWh), since the current administrative government of President Hassan Rouhani came to office in 2013, Presstv Reported.

The report said the new capacity, which has brought Iran’s total power output to levels above 300 TWh, had come thanks to the construction of 69 new thermal power plants across Iran

It said some 20 new power plants with an output capacity of 3,146 megawatts (27.5 TWh) had been built in Iran over the past two years in Rouhani’s second term in office, adding that around 1,000 megawatts, or nearly 9 TWh, had been saved in old power plants with the implementation of efficiency schemes by Iranian engineers and technicians.

Iran is among the 15 leading power generating countries of the world. It has exports of around 10 TWh to neighboring countries, mainly to Iraq, while domestic demands has been inflating over the past years, prompting the government to burn more non-renewable sources to increase electricity output.

Iran’s total capacity of thermal power is around 550 TWh with around 67 percent of it run by private owners. Generation hit a record of 287 TWh last year, according to the ministry of energy while output coming from renewable sources, including from wind, solar, small hydro, recycled heat and biomass, stood at around 6.6 TWh.