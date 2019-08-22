Jadon Sancho signs 190k pounds per week contract

Based on reports, It’s a huge Increase on his previous contract, which was 75,000 Pounds a week, until the summer of 2022, Presstv Reported.

The 19-year-old, was the subject of summer interest from Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain. Therefore, Dortmund were keen to reward Sancho, after he refused to leave the German side. He scored 13 goals for the Bundesliga runners-up last season, as they finished 2nd behind Bayern Munich. Sancho made his England debut against Croatia, in the October 2018, and has so far earned 6 caps for the 3-Lions.