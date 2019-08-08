Russia sends humanoid robot to space

An uncrewed Soyuz MS-14 spacecraft took off from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Thursday morning, carrying the Russian humanoid robot Skybot F-850.

The Skybot F-850, one of the latest versions of Russia's FEDOR robots, was created to be a replacement for humans in everything from rescue work to driving vehicles, Presstv Reported.

The AI-equipped robot will monitor and report on conditions during the flight. The spacecraft will arrive at the International Space Station on August 24 for a 13-day stay before returning to Earth.