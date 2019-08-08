RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0645 GMT August 22, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 257654
Published: 1240 GMT August 22, 2019

Russia sends humanoid robot to space

Russia sends humanoid robot to space

An uncrewed Soyuz MS-14 spacecraft took off from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Thursday morning, carrying the Russian humanoid robot Skybot F-850.

The Skybot F-850, one of the latest versions of Russia's FEDOR robots, was created to be a replacement for humans in everything from rescue work to driving vehicles, Presstv Reported.

The AI-equipped robot will monitor and report on conditions during the flight. The spacecraft will arrive at the International Space Station on August 24 for a 13-day stay before returning to Earth.

 
   
KeyWords
Russia
robot
space
Russian humanoid
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/1713 sec