RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0645 GMT August 22, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 257660
Published: 0334 GMT August 22, 2019

US missiles in Asia-Pacific will threaten intl. security: Russia

US missiles in Asia-Pacific will threaten intl. security: Russia

Russia has warned that a possible US deployment of ballistic missiles in the Asia-Pacific region will pose a threat to global security.

Speaking at a weekly televised briefing in capital Moscow on Thursday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said “US actions are creating a threat for international security.”

She was referring to provocative comments by Pentagon chief Mark Esper earlier this month that he was in favor of placing ground-launched, intermediate-range ballistic missiles in Asia relatively soon, Presstv Reported.

Zakharova’s remarks came three days after the Pentagon announced that it had tested a type of a ground-launched missile that was banned under the 1987 Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty, a bilateral agreement with Russia that the US scrapped earlier this month.

Following the test, the Pentagon said the missile was launched from a launcher on San Nicolas Island, a Navy test site off the coast of Los Angeles, and sped above the Pacific Ocean for over 500 kilometers before hitting its designated target.

The INF had banned all land-based missiles with ranges of between 500 and 5,500 kilometers and included missiles carrying both nuclear and conventional warheads.

On Tuesday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov lambasted the US missile launch as “regrettable”, saying the move showed that the US had long been planning to abandon the landmark INF treaty with Russia.

Both Russia and China have already warned that the testing of the missile would trigger an arms race.

On Wednesday, President Vladimir Putin also warned that Russia would take action to counter the threat from the newly-tested ground-based cruise missile, saying such missiles could soon be fired from launching sites in other countries, including Romania and Poland.

Thus, it poses a “danger” to Russia’s security, and Moscow would take “countermeasures,” including the development of its own ground-launched short- and mid-range missiles, he said during a visit to Helsinki, Finland.

 

 

   
KeyWords
US missiles
Asia-Pacific
Russia
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/4856 sec