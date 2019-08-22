China blasts 'groundless crackdown' by US on Huawei

China is firmly opposed to the groundless crackdown on Chinese companies by the US with the use of its state power, Chinese Ministry of Commerce Spokesman Gao Feng said on Thursday.

Gao made the statement at a regular press conference in Beijing in response to the recent acts of the US to suppress Chinese tech company Huawei.

In May, Washington banned Huawei from buying components from US suppliers, and later on, the company was given a temporary license to secure part of its purchases, Presstv Reported.

On August 15, the US Department of Commerce granted Huawei a 90-day extension on the temporary license, but also placed 46 of its affiliates on a US export control blacklist.

Gao said the US move will hurt its own businesses with the use of its state power to suppress Huawei on the pretext of national security.

"We have noticed the delay by the US side and the new restrictions against Huawei. China firmly opposes Washington's groundless crackdown on Chinese companies using state power on the pretext of national security.

"Chinese and American enterprises have formed an interdependent relationship in the industrial chain in many areas. It is the American enterprises that will suffer the ultimate losses from the suppressive acts of the United States on Chinese enterprises.

China hopes the US can correct the wrong practices, and be fair and square without discrimination when it comes to Chinese enterprises. It is conducive to businesses in both countries and also the security of the global industrial chain and supply chain," said the spokesman.