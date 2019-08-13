RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0644 GMT August 22, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 257673
Published: 0506 GMT August 22, 2019

Iran mulling discounts to encourage more operations at Chabahar port

Iran mulling discounts to encourage more operations at Chabahar port

Iranian government is planning discounts along other measures to encourage increased port operations in Chabahar southeast of the country.

Iran’s deputy minister of commerce said on Thursday that the government was doing follow-ups on a promise to grant a 30-percent discount on customs duties for cargoes unloaded at Shahdi Beheshti area of the port of Chabahar, Presstv Reported.

Hossein Modarress Khiabani said that the government had also made it mandatory for two major state-run companies to unload and transport their import cargoes via the facilities at Shahid Beheshti area rather than their traditional destination at Imam Khomeini Port in southwest Iran.

The measures come amid reports that Iran has expedited efforts to increase activity in Chabahar after India, a major partner for the development of the port city, said it was unhappy with the slow progress made to turn the port into a major shipping and trade hub in the region.

India has signed major agreements with Iran to build two terminals at Shahid Beheshti area and a railway connecting Chabahar to the city of Zahedan near the Afghan border as it seeks easier trade access to Afghanistan and countries in the central Asia region.

The development programs, however, hit a snag last year after the US imposed a new round of sanctions on Iran over the country’s nuclear activities.

Iran’s transportation minister said earlier this month that Tehran had accelerated its part of the construction activities for the Chabahar-Zahedan railway.

Measures adopted for increased port operations at Chabahar also come a week after Iranian authorities denied media reports that they were seeking to replace Russia with India in the development plans for the port.

 

 

   
KeyWords
Iran
Chabahar
port
 
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/2051 sec