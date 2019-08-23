RSS
0649 GMT August 23, 2019

Published: 0132 GMT August 23, 2019

US State Department retracts its previous claims on Iran

US State Department retracts its previous claims on Iran

An annual State Department report to Congress assessing Iran’s compliance with international nuclear arms control agreements was revised dramatically and stripped of its central finding that the Islamic Republic of Iran violated NPT, iranpress.com reported.

The report entitled “Adherence to and Compliance with Arms Control, Nonproliferation, and Disarmament Agreements and Commitments” sent to lawmakers this spring – along with an unclassified version that was released publicly this week – assessed that Iran has complied with its nuclear obligations.

The ABC quoted sources as saying that the final document sent to lawmakers assessed that Iran has complied with its nuclear obligations.

The US State Department also acknowledged Iran's adherence to it nuclear obligations incorporated in the Non-Proliferation Treaty or NPT and as per the JCPOA.

By law, the report is produced each year by the State Department’s Bureau of Arms Control, Verification and Compliance (AVC).

On May 8 2018, Donald Trump illegally pulled the US out of the landmark 2015 Iran nuclear deal or the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), claiming that the agreement was not in the US' best interests.

Britain, France, and Germany promised to secure JCPOA by guaranteeing the economic interests of Iran after America's illegal and unilateral withdrawal from the multinational treaty, but have not yet succeeded in taking practical steps to maintain the UNSC endorsed the agreement.

In a report on the matter, the ABC, citing senior US officials, described the issue of the Iran’s compliance with the JCPOA as one of the fiercest inter-agency battles of the Trump presidency.

 

   
Iran Daily
 
