France, Britain aim to show unity on Iran as G7 looms

UK unlikely to change Iran stance despite Trump meeting

France and Britain aim to present a united front on the issue of Iran – where they have been at odds with the United States – as major world powers prepared to discuss Iran and other topics at the G7 Summit.

A British diplomatic source said on Friday Britain is unlikely to alter its approach on Iran despite Prime Minister Boris Johnson meeting US President Donald Trump, as the 2015 deal on Iran’s nuclear program remains the best way.

"We are strong supporters of the JCPOA (Iran deal). We think that it is very important that Iran doesn't get the nuclear weapons," said the diplomat speaking ahead of the G7 Summit in Biarritz, where Johnson and Trump will meet, Reuters reported.

The Islamic Republic has always insisted that it is pursuing peaceful purposes in its nuclear activities.

"It is important that it continues and I don't think you will find any change in the British government position," the British source said.

The source said it was critical that Iran fully complied with the accord, but that while Johnson would listen to the US position, there would not be a radical change in approach.

A French official also said that the so-called "E3" major European powers of France, Britain and Germany need to stay united on Iran.

"It's important to keep the E3 together on Iran," said the French official, while the British diplomatic source said Britain felt the 2015 deal signed with Iran remained the best way.

Last year Trump withdrew the US from a landmark 2015 deal placing curbs on Iran's nuclear program and began reimposing sanctions as part of his administration’s campaign of "maximum pressure" against the Islamic Republic.