First vice president underlines failure of US anti-Iran plots

Iranian First Vice President Es’haq Jahangiri underscored that the measures and plots hatched by Washington to lead Iran’s economy into collapse have failed.

“We have been able to defeat the US plots with the strategy of resistance,” Jahangiri said, addressing a ceremony in the northern city of Noshahr on Thursday, reported Fars News Agency.

“The US threatens foreign governments and companies (not to cooperate with Iran) but it has not been able to attain its most important goal, that is, the collapse of Iran’s economy,” he said.

In relevant remarks in July, Jahangiri stressed that his country’s economy had remained stable one year after the US imposed the toughest sanctions against Iran.

“The US imagines that it can zero down our oil sales by exerting pressure on countries which purchase Iran’s oil to lead Iran’s economy towards collapse but, fortunately, Iran’s economy enjoys an acceptable stability one year after the start of US oil sanctions,” Jahangiri said at a meeting with the head of the International Liaison Department of the Communist Party of China, Song Tao.

Jahangiri described China as Iran’s main economic partner and oil customer. “All high-ranking Iranian officials have put the strategy to develop ties with China on their agenda as a serious mechanism.”