August 23, 2019

Published: August 23, 2019

Iranian airline resumes flights to Afghanistan

Iranian airline resumes flights to Afghanistan

Kish Airlines resumed flights between Iran’s northeastern city of Mashhad and Afghanistan’s northwestern city of Herat, as Afghans are demanding more for air travel to the Iranian destination.

The Director General of Khorasan Razavi Airports Company Mohammad Baqer Qassemzadeh announced on Friday the direct flight is scheduled for every Friday from Mashhad to Herat and vice versa, Fars News Agency reported.

Presently, international flights at Mashhad airport are operating between the cities of Istanbul, Kuwait, Muscat, Doha, Dubai, Sharjah, Baghdad, Basra, Najaf, Kabul, Mazari Sharif, Dushanbe, Herat and Kandahar.

In January, Head of Road Maintenance and Transportation Organization of Iran Abdulhashem Hassan-Nia said that Tehran will reduce or remove motorway tolling between Iran and Afghanistan to increase bilateral trade, adding that improvement of shared roads and transportation corridors between the two countries should be top on the agenda.

   
