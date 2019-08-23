Iran’s sanda team stands second at Asian junior wushu meet

iranwushufed.ir Iranian team members and officials pose for a photo with their medals at the Asian Junior Wushu Championships in Brunei on August 23, 2019.

Sports Desk

Iran’s sanda team claimed the runner-up spot at the Asian Junior Wushu Championships in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei.

The Iranians collected 11 medals, including six golds, following China, which bagged eight golds, two silvers and a single bronze for the top spot of the sanda standings.

Vietnam, grabbing two golds, four silvers and four bronzes, finished third.

In the overall standings, comprising sanda and taulo competitions, a total of 23 medals (seven golds, five silvers and 11 bronzes) saw Iran finish third, behind champion China and Macau.

China dominated the overall table with 20 golds, two silvers and one bronze with Macau winning the same number of golds as Iran, only to overtake Iran with four more silvers.

Soheil Mousavi, Younes Shahraki, Shahin Banitalebi, Hassan Lotfi, Qaraney Ebrahimi, Aryan Afraz and Mehdi Akbari all finished their campaign on a high note, winning seven golds.

Nazanin Bazdar, Setayesh Tak-Fallah, Ali Shokravi, Mehrasa Abdollahi and Hasti Sadiqi added five silvers to Iran’s tally.

Iran’s team was coached by Amir Ojaqi, Farshad Arabi, Khadijeh Zeynalzadeh and Mahboubeh Karimi in the Asian championships.

Some 260 athletes represented 16 countries at the 10th edition of the biennial competitions on August 16-24.