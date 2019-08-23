Aviation official: 25 projects to be inaugurated in nine airports by August 30

A total of 25 development projects will be inaugurated in nine Iranian airports during the week to August 30, 2019, said the managing director of Iran Airports and Air Navigation Company.

Siavash Amirmokri added on Friday that $38.09 million have been invested in these projects, IRNA reported.

“Of course, implementation of another 62 ventures to develop and improve Iranian airports will also begin in the near future. In addition, 57 projects have been approved to be implemented in 36 airports across the country with $209.52 million in investments the operations of which will soon be carried out.”

He listed the airports whose development projects will be inaugurated during the seven-day period to August 30 as Ardabil (northern Iran), Isfahan (central Iran), Tabriz (northwestern Iran), Mashhad (northeastern Iran), Urmia (northwestern Iran), Shahroud (central Iran), Bushehr (southern Iran) and Zanjan (northwestern Iran).

Commenting on the latest situation of flights using Iranian airspace, Amirmokri said the number of airplanes crossing the country’s airspace depends on the security level in neighboring countries.

Over the past few years, due to the eruption of crises in some neighboring states, this number dropped to 1,400 per day, he noted, saying however at present, it stands at between 800 and 900 per day.

“Under the present circumstances, the situation is quite normal in this regard.”

Following US efforts to prevent international airlines from using Iran’s airspace, efforts are underway to make the country’s airspace more attractive to foreign airlines by offering safe aviation services.

“Currently, there is not any no-fly zone in the Middle East.”

Iran has purchased the second Flight Check airplane from Germany, valued at over $9 billion, he said.