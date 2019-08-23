Iran mulling discounts to encourage more activity at Chabahar port

The Iranian government is planning discounts, along other measures, to encourage increased operations in Chabahar port in southeastern Iran.

The deputy minister of commerce said on Thursday that the government was doing follow-ups on a promise to grant a 30-percent discount on customs duties for cargo unloaded at Shahdi Beheshti area of Chabahar port, Press TV reported.

Hossein Modarres Khiabani said that the government had also made it mandatory for two major state-run companies to unload and transport their imported cargo via the facilities at Shahid Beheshti area rather than their traditional destination at Imam Khomeini port in southwestern Iran.

The measures come amid reports that Iran has expedited efforts to increase activity at Chabahar port after India, a major partner for the development of the port city, said it was unhappy with the slow progress made to turn the port into a major shipping and trade hub in the region.

India has signed major agreements with Iran to build two terminals at Shahid Beheshti area and a railway connecting Chabahar to the city of Zahedan near the Afghan border as it seeks easier trade access to Afghanistan and countries in the Central Asia region.

The development programs, however, hit a snag last year after the US imposed a new round of sanctions on Iran over the country’s nuclear activities.

Iran’s transportation minister said earlier this month that Tehran had accelerated construction activities at the Chabahar-Zahedan railway.

Measures adopted for increased port activity at Chabahar come a week after Iranian authorities denied media reports that they were seeking to replace Russia with India in development plans for the port.