Avicenna bust unveiled in Hamedan

The bust of Iranian Muslim physician and philosopher Avicenna (980–1037 AD) was unveiled in Hamedan, the capital of the western province of Hamedan, to honor him.

The unveiling ceremony was attended by Iran's Minister of Science, Research and Technology Mansour Gholami, Hamedan’s Governor General Saeed Shahrokhi and a number of officials, ISNA wrote.

Iranians commemorate Avicenna every year on August 23, which is the nation’s Physicians Day.

Sculptor Hadi Arabney, a sculptor and painter, has made the bust based on an illustration by Abolhassan Khan-Sediqi.

The bust, which is around 120 centimeters in height, is going to be installed on a plinth with two meters height.

Avicenna, also known as Ibn Sina, was a Persian and Muslim physician, astronomer, alchemist, chemist, logician, mathematician, metaphysician, philosopher, physicist, poet, scientist and theologian.

He was born near Bukhara which was then a part of Iran and is now in Uzbekistan, and died in the city of Hamadan.

He wrote some 450 books on a wide range of subjects, many of which concentrated on philosophy and medicine. His most famous works are the 'Book of Healing' and the 'Canon of Medicine', which was a standard medical textbook in many Islamic and European universities until the 18th century.

He wrote most of his works in Arabic, since it was the dominant language for centuries following the Arab domination over Iran.

However, he also wrote a large manual on philosophy entitled ‘Danesh-Name Alai’ and a small paper on the pulse in his native language, Persian.