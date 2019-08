American sprinter Coleman could face Olympics ban over ‘three missed drugs tests’

Gold-medal sprint contender Christian Coleman's Olympic prospects might be in jeopardy after three missed drug tests, two people familiar with the case said.

The "whereabouts failures" are said to have happened over 12 months, which can be treated as a positive test and doping violation, The Associated Press reported.

The people spoke to AP on condition of anonymity on Thursday because cases are considered confidential.

The 23-year-old Coleman is the reigning national champion at 100m. In 2017, he finished second to Justin Gatlin at the world championships — and one spot ahead of Usain Bolt.

The 2019 worlds are next month in Qatar, and Coleman has the world's leading time in the 100m the past three years. He also has qualified for worlds in the 200m.

Athletes are required to provide authorities with their whereabouts so they can be tested for drugs without notice. Failing to provide the information, or not being present when a tester shows up, is considered a violation.

Three missed tests trigger the equivalent of a doping violation. Most who get hit for a first doping violation receive two-year bans, but exceptions are often made for different circumstances.

The US Anti-Doping Agency (USADA), which deals with cases involving American athletes, does not discuss specific cases.

Coleman’s main rival in the 100m at the worlds figures to be Gatlin, who, like Coleman, attended the University of Tennessee.

The 200m was setting up to be one of the featured events at the worlds in a showdown between Coleman and Noah Lyles. This rivalry will be one to watch heading into the Tokyo Games — assuming Coleman is eligible.