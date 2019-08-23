Arsenal out to close gap on Liverpool, Lampard seeks first win

Early Premier League leaders Liverpool and Arsenal face off, while Frank Lampard is under pressure to deliver his first win as Chelsea boss at Norwich on Saturday.

One of the only two remaining 100 percent records in the Premier League will go at Anfield where the European champion will hope to continue a fine recent record against the north Londoners, AFP reported.

Jurgen Klopp has never lost in seven previous Premier League meetings against Arsenal and his side has beaten the Gunners 4-0 and 5-1 at home in the past two seasons.

However, Unai Emery's outfit is hoping a busy summer in the transfer window, while Liverpool did not strengthen, will have significantly narrowed the 27-point gap between the sides last season.

Emery could hand a first start to £72 million ($87 million) club record signing Nicolas Pepe, while on-loan Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos earned rave reviews by creating both goals on his full debut against Burnley last weekend.

However, it is at the back Arsenal needs a drastic improvement and there is an early opportunity for veteran center-back David Luiz to make his mark by halting the free-scoring trio of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah, who combined for all five Liverpool goals when the sides last met.

"A lot of times in my life I had sensational players always (but) not world-class players," Klopp told Liverpool's website.

"Now, thank God I have them and they make the difference. Sadio Mane, Bobby Firmino, Mo Salah – these guys in the last situation are really outstanding."

Arsenal has some outstanding finishers of its own. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who shared the Premier League Golden Boot with Mane and Salah last season, has scored his side's winner in the first two games of the campaign.

And on the evidence of Liverpool's first four games of the season across all competitions, a defense that registered 20 Premier League clean sheets last season looks far less solid.

Alisson Becker remains sidelined with a calf injury, meaning Adrian – whose calamitous attempted clearance gifted Southampton a goal last weekend – will keep his place in goal.

Seeking relief

Lampard was not handed an easy start to life as Chelsea boss with a trip to Old Trafford followed by Liverpool in the UEFA Super Cup and the visit of an ambitious Leicester side to Stamford Bridge last weekend.

However, Lampard, who had just one year's managerial experience at Derby prior to taking over his old club, needs a win at Norwich to ease the questioning of his tactics.

The former England international has been accused of being too gung-ho in his approach as both United and Leicester cut Chelsea open relentlessly on the counter-attack.