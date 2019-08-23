Iran’s agricultural sector output up 3.3% in six years

Iran produced 122 million tons of agricultural, horticultural, livestock, poultry and aquatic products in the year to March 2019, indicating a 3.3 percent growth compared to the figure for the 12-month period, to March 2014.

The growth was achieved thanks to the Iranian government’s support during the six-year period, IRNA reported.

According to official figures, the weight of products produced in Iran’s agricultural sector stood at 97 million tons and 118 million tons in the years to March 2014 and March 2017, respectively.

In addition to boosting production, among the other major achievements of the Iranian government in the sector in the six-year time span to March 2019 were increasing productivity, improving water consumption efficiency, developing the country’s greenhouses, making the sector’s trade balance positive, increasing exports, establishing appropriate infrastructure, increasing cultivation of medicinal plants, developing modern irrigation systems and stimulating employment.

The government enhanced water efficiency through setting up modern irrigation systems, developing greenhouses across the country, changing farming and cultivation patterns, promoting mechanization as well as seedling cultivation and planting seeds compatible with the country’s climate.

This helped the country’s production of dry farmed crops, which amounted to 920 grams per each cubic meter in the 12-month duration ending 2013, to reach 1,220 grams per cubic meter in the year to March 2017 and 1,450 grams per cubic meter in the year to March 2019.

As per the official statistics, Iran’s total water efficiency, which was 37 percent in 2013, increased to 42 percent in 2016 and 45 percent in the 12-month period to March 2019.

In addition, to reduce Iran’s dependence on cooking oil imports, the government supported cultivation of the seeds used for the production of such oils. Currently, the country produces over 500,000 tons of of such seeds, setting a record in this regard.

To boost production of medicinal herbs, the government expanded the area under cultivation of the seeds used for cooking oil production, from 189,000 hectares in 2015, to 206,000 hectares in the year to March 2019. This helped increase the country’s production of medicinal herbs to reach 228,000 tons in the 12-month period to March 2019, from 208,000 tons in the year to March 2017.

These measures helped increase the annual revenue the country generated through exporting such plants from $450 million in the year ending March 2017 to $570 million in the 12-month time span to March 2019.

In addition, by March 2017, 500,000 hectares of Iranian farmlands were equipped with modern irrigation systems; by March 2019, the area under modern irrigation in the country stood at 550,000 hectares.

Moreover, the area under greenhouse cultivation in Iran reached 3,600 hectares in the year to March 2019.

In the 12-month period, to March 2019, Iran’s production of sugar beet, poultry, milk and red meat increased 500,000 tons (nine percent increase), 150,000 tons (seven percent), 100,000 tons (11.2 percent) and 40,000 tons (five percent), respectively, compared to the figures for the year to March 2017.

In the year to March 2019, Iran’s exports of agricultural crops grew 1.1 million tons (19 percent increase) compared to the figure for the year to March 2017.

Iran produced 22 million tons of horticultural products in the year to March 2019. The country’s output stood at 20 million tons and 16 million tons in the years to March 2017 and March 2014, respectively.

In addition, Iran has achieved self-sufficiency in wheat production.