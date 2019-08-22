Israel deploys large number of forces in occupied West Bank following 'bomb attack'

Israel has deployed a large number of forces to the site of an explosion near an Israeli settlement in the occupied West Bank.

The explosion happened near the illegal Israeli settlement of Dolev, northwest of Ramallah on Friday.

The military said at least three people had been wounded as a result of the blast, one of which is in a critical condition. The military said that the explosion was the result of a homemade bomb reportedly thrown from a passing car, Presstv Reported.

Israeli officials have also said that in a separate incident, a suspect riding a motorcycle threw an explosive device at a military checkpoint near the occupied West Bank city of Jenin.

No further details regarding the two incidents, and whether they could be related, have been released.

More than 600,000 Israelis live in over 230 settlements built since the 1967 Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories of the West Bank and East Jerusalem al-Quds.

The UN Security Council has condemned Israel’s settlement activities in the occupied territories in several resolutions.

On July 31, Israeli officials approved the construction of 6,000 new settler units in the West Bank.

Earlier this week, the Israeli Yamina right-wing political alliance proposed the building of over 110,000 new housing units for half a million Israelis.