0646 GMT August 23, 2019

News ID: 257723
Published: 0435 GMT August 23, 2019

China Extreme Sports Competition kicks off

China Extreme Sports Competition kicks off

The China Extreme Sports Competition kicked off on Sunday in Puyang City of central China's Henan Province, attracting over 1,000 participants from across the country.

KeyWords
China
Sports Competition
kicks off
 
