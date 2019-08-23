RSS
0645 GMT August 23, 2019

News ID: 257729
Published: 0528 GMT August 23, 2019

Dozens wounded by Israeli fire in Gaza

Dozens wounded by Israeli fire in Gaza

Israeli forces have attacked Palestinian protesters gathering at the fence between the besieged Gaza Strip and the occupied territories, leaving more than 70 people injured.

The Gazan Health Ministry released the casualty toll on Friday. It said the Israeli forces also wounded three medics.

Palestinians have been holding weekly rallies in the area since last year to protest the siege on Gaza and stress the right to return of the refugees who have fled Israeli aggression since 1948, Presstv Reported.

At least 305 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces ever since the anti-occupation protest rallies began in the Gaza Strip on March 30, 2018. Over 18,000 Palestinians have also sustained injuries.

In March, a United Nations (UN) fact-finding mission found that Israeli forces committed rights violations during their crackdown against the Palestinian protesters in Gaza that may amount to war crimes.

Gaza has been under Israeli siege since June 2007, which has caused a decline in living standards.

Israel has also launched three major wars against the enclave since 2008, killing thousands of Gazans each time and shattering the impoverished territory’s already poor infrastructure.

 

 

   
KeyWords
Israel
Gaza
Israeli forces
 
Latest News
Most Visited
