Rouhani urges national unity amid US sanctions

President Hassan Rouhani hailed national unity as key to withstanding hardships amid US-imposed sanctions on Iran.

“Without doubt we will get through this historic chapter through unity between the government and the people,” Rouhani said on Saturday, Press TV reported.

The president made the remarks on the advent of Iran’s “Government Week”, paying tribute along with his cabinet to Ayatollah Rouhollah Khomeini, the late founder of the Islamic Republic, at his mausoleum south of the capital Tehran.

Every year starting on August 23, Iran marks Government Week commemorating the late President Mohammad Ali Rajaei and Prime Minister Mohammad Javad Bahonar along with other government officials who lost their lives in a terrorist MKO bombing in the capital on August 30, 1981.

Speaking at the ceremony, Rouhani stressed that Iran’s enemies will cease attempting to undermine the country once they lose hope in their ambitions.

“The enemy’s loss of hope is our great objective. For our nation to gain hope in its future is, however, another and more important goal. As long as this hope endures, this path will also be carried on,” he said.

Referring to anti-Iran sanctions imposed by Washington after the Trump administration withdrew from the multilateral 2015 Iran nuclear deal last year, Rouhani stressed that “unity, endeavor and resistance is what will render the enemy hopeless.”

Rouhani said Iran has striven to achieve good relations with countries of the East and the West, yet Trump’s “amateur” government has created much trouble for the people of Iran, the region and the US.

The president added that despite Washington’s “increased pressure targeting the Iranian population over the past year”, the country’s situation is showing signs of improvement.

“A recent bimonthly report along with statistics released yesterday by the Statistical Center of Iran reported that monthly inflation has decreased compared to previous months,” he said.